12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 1 new death

August 22, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and 0ne new death.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,678; the death count remains at 186.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 1,987 cases and 213 deaths; Monroe County has 1,688 cases and 127 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 796 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 128,429. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 115 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21 is 156,165 with 4,629 positive cases. There were 23,374 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,576 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 1,412,124 patients who have tested negative to date. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,665 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,368 cases among employees, for a total of 25,033 at 914 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,125 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,276 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.