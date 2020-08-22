Marker dedication honors Wyoming Valley patriot

August 22, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

William Jameson was wounded in Battle of Wyoming, survived, later fatally scalped in Hanover Township

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]

Daughters of the American Revolution Pennsylvania State Regent Elizabeth Watkins, left, speaks at Saturday’s dedication of a new marker to Revolutionary War patriot William Jameson at Hanover Green Cemetery as Karen Komorek, Shawnee Fort Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Regent, looks on. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

<p>Shawnee Fort Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution member Kathleen Smith speaks at Saturday’s ceremony.</p> <p>Roger DuPuis | Times Leader</p>

<p>Early Wyoming Valley settler William Jameson survived the Battle of Wyoming but was scalped and died three months later on Oct. 16, 1778. This new marker in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township, was dedicated Saturday in his honor.</p> <p>Roger DuPuis | Times Leader</p>

HANOVER TWP. — On a bright summer Saturday, William Jameson’s name was spoken in reverence more than 200 years after his death.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, together with an honor guard and colonial-era military reenactors gathered at Hanover Green Cemetery to remember the young man who served our nation in its youth before dying a horrific death not far from where he lies interred.

Jameson was wounded in the July 3, 1778 Revolutionary War battle between American Patriots on one side, British, Loyalists and Iroquois on the other.

Three months later, Jameson was attacked and scalped by Iroquois near Buttonwood, Hanover Township, dying of his injuries on Oct. 16, 1778.

He lies interred in Hanover Green Cemetery, in a family plot with an obelisk remembering William Jameson and brothers John and Robert. They and their family were among early European settlers in the valley.

All three siblings fought in the famous battle, in which Robert was killed, though William and John survived.

Unlike his brothers, William’s name does not appear on the Battle of Wyoming Monument in Wyoming Borough, which was dedicated decades after the battle.

A new marker, dedicated Saturday by the Shawnee Fort Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at Hanover Green, pays tribute to William Jameson’s service.

Chapter member Kathleen Smith organized the event and did the research which led to Jameson being recognized by the DAR, who called it an honor to be able to recognize Jameson.

The genealogical group, which helps descendants of Revolutionary War patriots trace their lineage back to those early Americans, also had no record of William Jameson’s service on file, though his siblings were. William Jameson died without children, so there were no descendants tracing their ancestry back to him, Smith explained.

The marker was unveiled in a reverent ceremony that brought together the Shawnee Fort Chapter, led by Regent Karen Komorek, as well as the state’s top DAR official, state Regent Elizabeth Watkins, who traveled from her home in Cumberland County for the event, as well as DAR members from other parts of the state.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying, prayers, and ceremonial volleys from an honor guard.

“The DAR was founded on the principles of patriotic citizenship, historic preservation and education,” Watkins said.

“How fortunate we are to be able to gather here today to honor this patriot,” Watkins said. “We must never lose sight of the importance of calling into our remembrance our patriot ancestors,” she said.

“We feel very strongly that by marking their graves and honoring them it keeps their memory in our collective knowledge. If you don’t honor them it’s easy to forget them.”