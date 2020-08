An intense thunderstorm moved across the greater Wilkes-Barre area on Monday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage and flash flooding in its wake.

Among the damage, downed power lines on South Main Street in the area of the plazas have officials moving people away from the scene, and there are reports of at least one person trapped in their car due to a live wire that has fallen on or near the vehicle outside Abe’s Hot Dogs.

