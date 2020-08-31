Arrest warrant issued in Plymouth shooting

August 31, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

Wayne C. White Jr., 48, charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide

By Ed Lewis
Plymouth police and state police at a residence on Jeanette Street on Thursday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

PLYMOUTH — Borough police obtained an arrest warrant charging Wayne C. White Jr., 48, with criminal attempt to commit homicide in last week’s shooting.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound at a residence on Jeanette Street on Thursday. Police believe the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle nearby on Ferry Street.

District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke signed an arrest warrant charging White with the attempted homicide charge including two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of recklessly endangering another person.

Court records say White was released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on June 4 when he posted $5,000 bail related to charges of robbery and aggravated assault filed by Wilkes-Barre police.

White, also known by the aliases Wayne Mac and Dwayne White, is known to stay in Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia.