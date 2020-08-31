Arrest warrant issued in Plymouth shooting

NANTICOKE — State police and game warden officers some armed with assault rifles returned to Lower Broadway in Nanticoke on Tuesday to search a heavily wooded area for Richard Walski, whose dog was found nearby in Honey Pot.

A campsite was found deep in the woods along the Susquehanna River, law enforcement sources said.

Richard Walski, 46, is wanted for questioning in the homicide of his wife Patricia Walski, whose decomposed body was found in a garbage bag inside their home at 195 Schrader St., Larksville, on Aug. 13.

State police said Richard Walski is an avid fisherman and is known to frequent the Susquehanna River from Wilkes-Barre to Towanda in Bradford County.

Troopers at the scene said Richard Walski’s chocolate Labrador Retriever named Yukon was found by a woman in Honey Pot, less than one mile from where state police set up a command post on the Nanticoke side of the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge.

The campsite was found closer to Honey Pot, sources at the scene said.

The body of Patricia Walski was discovered by Larksville police conducting a welfare check at the home when relatives in Suffolk County, N.Y., had not heard from them for at least two weeks.

An autopsy revealed Patricia Walski died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to search warrant affidavits.

A picture of Yukon when it was found was posted on the Facebook site Nanticoke Venting Forum Monday night. It didn’t take long for someone to recognize the dog as state police earlier Monday released pictures of the canine.

Yukon was found with porcupine quills on its nose.

Sources at the command post said the finding of Yukon was coincidence as the search was planned on Friday. Sources would not say if they plan to use Yukon in searching the woods.

Richard Walski’s Chevrolet Colorado was found in the woods with keys and clothing hours after his wife’s body was found, but his boat and trailer remain missing.

Troopers and game warden officers used canines to search the woods, initially concentrating along an active railroad line before moving closer to the river.

At one point during the search, nearly two dozen troopers and warden officers returned to the command post, reviewed two maps of the terrain, and headed back into the woods.

Game warden officers launched a watercraft boat early Tuesday afternoon at the boat launch area in Hunlock Township and moved up river to search along the banks.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino arrived and was taken into the woods by troopers. About one hour later, Ferentino was returned to the command post and left.

State police said Richard Walski is also known to visit fishing areas in New York, specifically the Finger Lakes area, Oswego, Hampton Harbor and Watertown areas, and the Genesee River in Rochester, N.Y..

Anyone with information about Richard Walski or who may have been in his company since July 31 is asked to call state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000.