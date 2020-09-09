Man, 25, identified in Larksville fatal crash

September 9, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

LARKSVILLE — A former King’s College football player from New Jersey was the victim of a fatal crash late Monday night.

Luzerne County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Jacobs identified Austin Dobleman, 25, as the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole and a stone wall on Route 11 after crossing the Carey Avenue Bridge.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 11:45 p.m.

Dobleman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

No autopsy was performed, Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Dobleman lived in Wilkes-Barre.

Dobleman was a graduate of Gloucester City Jr. Sr. High School in Gloucester City, N.J., and attended King’s College where he starred on the football team as a tight end from 2013 to 2016.