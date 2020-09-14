Luzerne County manager selects new deputy election director

September 14, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Luzerne County Courthouse

File photo

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri has hired Dino Ninotti as the new deputy election director, according to an email he sent to council Monday.

Prior deputy Mary Beth Steininger resigned last month to accept another position.

The non-union job was posted at $40,000 to $44,000, and resumes were due the start of this month.

Ninotti will receive $42,000, Pedri’s email said.

County personnel reports indicate Ninotti was first hired in March as a building/grounds district foreman at $14.67 per hour.

Ninotti was subsequently assigned to assist the county election bureau for the June 2 primary, “where he did a phenomenal job,” Pedri told council.

In August, Ninotti transferred to an election administrative assistant position at $16.15 per hour through internal merit hiring, the latest personnel report shows.

Before joining the county, Ninotti worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and was a corporal in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he served with honor both domestically and overseas, Pedri said.

When all positions are filled, the county election bureau has six full-time staffers, including Director Shelby Watchilla.

Pedri also informed council of another personnel change Monday, saying bureau voting machine technician Joanne Kelley was promoted to office administrative assistant.

“She has worked for the Elections Bureau for over 23 years and is always ready to step in to help a citizen wherever she is needed,” Pedri told council.

Office worker Andrea Hill also was promoted to another bureau administrative assistant position last month, according to the latest personnel report.

With the latest promotions, the office has two vacancies that will be posted and advertised in coming days, Pedri said.

