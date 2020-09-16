Sexual offender fugitive, 80, captured by Plains Township police

PLAINS TWP. — A registered sex offender in Pennsylvania who is wanted by authorities in North Carolina on felony sex offenses was captured by Plains Township police on Wednesday.

Township police said Curtis Burton Howell, 80, was captured when he was found residing at the Extended Stay motel on Route 315 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said Howell is wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in Goldsboro, N.C., on charges of first degree statutory sexual offense and lewd and lascivious acts.

Howell was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township as a fugitive from justice and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail. Spagnuolo deemed Howell a flight risk and a danger to society, court records say.

Howell is listed on the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law website as a sexual offender required to register his address for 10 years.

A Luzerne County jury on May 10, 2016, convicted Howell, then 76, of sexually assaulted a girl with Asperger’s syndrome he babysat for more than two years, court records say.

Howell was accused of showing the girl, who was between the ages of 11 and 12 at the time, pornographic cartoons while touching her genitals and exposing himself to her inside his then Walnut Street, Luzerne, home between 2010 and 2012.

Judge Tina Polachek Gartley, who presided over the trial, sentenced Howell to two-to-four years in the county correctional facility followed by five years probation.

An extradition hearing is scheduled Friday before President Judge Michael T. Vough.