Republicans blast Biden ahead of CNN Town Hall

WILKES-BARRE — Before Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could even get to Northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday, several of his GOP detractors were on the attack.
Pennsylvania Trump Victory hosted a press call with former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Hazleton, 8th District Congressional candidate Jim Bognet and Pennsylvania Trump State Chair Bernie Comfort to highlight “how Joe Biden’s record on job-killing policies and bad trade deals would hurt Pennsylvanians and how President Trump is the only one able to usher in the Great American Comeback.”
Comfort was first to level criticism of Biden and the Democratic campaign.
“In 47 days, we will deliver Pennsylvania for President Donald Trump,” Comfort said. “And it will be a much larger victory than 2016.”
Trump won Luzerne County by more than 26,000 votes in 2016, en route to winning the state and its 20 electoral votes by just over 40,000 votes,
Comfort said Trump operatives have been going door-to-door to talk to voters and the GOP has seen an increase in voter registration numbers.
“We’re not seeing any on-the-ground activity from the Biden campaign,” Comfort said. “They have not knocked on one door.”
Comfort, Barletta and Bognet agreed that “the choice is very clear” — adding that Trump has grown the nation’s economy and has kept his promises of creating jobs.
“President Trump has cut taxes, enacted deregulation and returned more than 209,000 jobs to Pennsylvania,” Comfort said.
Barletta, who endorsed Trump early in the 2016 campaign, said Biden will have a tough time convincing voters that he’s the right choice.
“Joe Biden left Scranton 67 years ago,” Barletta said. “The values he and the Democratic Party stand for do not relate to today’s voter.”
Barletta said Biden has stated he would shut down the economy again if necessary if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Many people have already lost their businesses and their jobs,” Barletta said. “And to say we might go through that again makes this choice very clear.”
Barletta also claimed Biden will take away fossil fuels, costing thousands of jobs — many in Pennsylvania.
“How can he expect to get votes here in Pennsylvania with that idea,” Barletta said.
Barletta also said Biden favors abortion and the tearing down of historical statues.
“President Trump has not changed since 2016,” Barletta said.
Bognet said he would work with Trump to bring more manufacturing jobs back
“President Trump cares about manufacturing — he’s made it a priority,” Bognet said. “If Biden wins, China wins.”
Bognet called Biden “a cheerleader for China,” saying he would never hold China accountable.
Bognet also said Biden favors de-funding police.
“I think that’s wrong,” Bognet said. “Rioting and violence are never the answer.”
Bognet said Trump has returned more than 209,000 jobs to Pennsylvania, while Biden lost the state some 50,000 manufacturing jobs.
“We have a sub-5 percent unemployment rate,” Bognet said. “Amazon hired 5,000 in the Humboldt Industrial Park.”
Bognet and Barletta said Biden would also raise taxes.
Biden campaign responds
Rosie Lapowsky, Eastern PA Regional Press Secretary/Biden for President, issued a statement in response to the GOP teleconference:
“No matter how many lies President Trump and his campaign tell, they can’t distract from the fact that Trump’s tax scam gave tax breaks to the super wealthy and CEO’s, while leaving middle class workers and families to fend for themselves. To make matters worse, Trump failed Pennsylvanians with his gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, costing thousands of Pennsylvanians their lives and millions of Americans their livelihoods.
“Joe Biden will provide the steady leadership Pennsylvanians need to rebuild our economy, make sure anyone making under $400,000 a year doesn’t pay a penny more in taxes, and will finally give working families the financial support they deserve by enacting more than a dozen middle class tax cuts.”
