Police: Four shots fired in parking dispute

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say discharged at least four rounds from a handgun during a parking dispute in the 700 block of North Washington Street on Wednesday.

Jermaine Ivy, 22, address listed as 530 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, confronted a woman for blocking his vehicle in a driveway at 718 N. Washington St., and fired one round during a physical altercation with her, city police allege.

When Ivy drove away from the residence, police allege he discharged three more rounds at a witness.

Police located Ivy and his vehicle parked at 288 N. Washington St. where he attempted to conceal the car with a blanket, according to court records.

Ivy was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and one count each of aggravated assault and theft. Spagnuolo jailed Ivy at the county correctional facility without bail as he deemed him a flight risk and a danger to the community.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and city detectives responded to gunfire in the 700 block of North Washington Street just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman told police a black Nissan was parked in the driveway at 718 N. Washington St. and had no affiliation to the residence. The woman parked her vehicle behind the Nissan blocking it in the driveway.

Sometime later, Ivy confronted the woman at her apartment. An argument between the two turned physical as Ivy discharged a round from a 9mm handgun near the woman inside the building, the complaint says.

Police said the woman suffered facial injuries during the assault.

A witness told police he attempted to separate Ivy from the woman when Ivy allegedly discharged a round from a handgun.

Ivy exited the building and was followed by the woman and the witness.

Police in the complaint said the woman moved her vehicle as Ivy left the driveway in the Nissan.

Ivy fired at least three rounds from a handgun when the woman and witness yelled they have the Nissan’s license plate number, the complaint says.

Police recovered a spent 9mm shell casing inside the building and three 9mm shell casings outside.

Detectives learned the suspect goes by the street name, “Mean,” and spoke with a Jamaican accent.

After the gunfire, police learned that a man driving a black Nissan struck a utility pole while turning into a driveway at 288 N. Washington St., and the driver attempting to conceal the damage with a blanket. The Nissan was parked in a way to conceal it from the roadway.

Ivy was observed by a detective exiting the residence and place a backpack in a Ford Taurus also parked in the driveway, before walking on North Washington Street where he was seen making a hand-to-hand exchange with another man.

Ivy returned to the residence and was approached by a detective.

The detective noted Ivy spoke with a Jamaican accent and matched the description of the gunman, the complaint says.

The property owner of 288 N. Washington St. told detectives he allowed Ivy to stay the night after Ivy asked to rent a room.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at 288 N. Washington St. finding a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine hidden in the basement, a magazine loaded with six 9mm rounds hidden in a wall mounted air conditioner, a cell phone under a table and a cell phone SIM card found in a kitchen cabinet, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said the Nissan was a rental.