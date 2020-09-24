Wilkes-Barre man arrested for attempting to meet ‘underage girl’ for sex

KINGSTON — Kingston Police continue their string of arrests of individuals attempting to contact what they believe to be children for sex, this time arresting a 40-year-old man from Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph Anthony Paone, of Hill Street, was arrested by Kingston Police on Friday after they say he reached out to a “15-year-old girl” on social media, not knowing that the “girl” was actually a Kingston detective

According to police, Paone reached out to the girl on an unspecified social media app, assuming the name “Salvation” when he reached out to her.

“I would love to talk to you, I would like to get to know you and maybe hang out sometime, what are you into, and what are you looking for?” Paone wrote in his initial message to her, which was sent only on Tuesday.

After that relatively tame intro, things began to get more explicit once Paone began texting the girl from a cell phone. The “girl” told Paone that she was 15, to which Paone asked if he could meet her and for her to send him pictures of herself.

Paone allegedly asked her to meet him outside of Kirby Park, and told the girl that he could not use condoms due to a latex allergy.

“Joseph promised that he would be careful and ‘pull out,’” the affidavit reads. He also told her several of his sexual preferences, the affidavit goes on.

The “girl” indicated that she was nervous about getting caught, to which Paone allegedly responded “We will be careful, we will go for a walk into the woods.”

The affidavit says Paone was arrested at the predetermined meeting point, with a backpack with a blanket and two drinks in it. The affidavit says he agreed to have an interview with Kingston police without an attorney present, where he allegedly admitted to having the communication with someone whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Paone was charged with two first degree felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, along with a second degree and third degree felony count of the same charge, in addition to a third degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

Paone was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ferris Webby, who set Paone’s bail at $175,000. Paone is locked up at the county jail for lack of bail as of Thursday night, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.

