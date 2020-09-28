Spaghetti dinner raises nearly $2K for local lung cancer charity

September 28, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Pauline Makowski, right, holds a packaged spaghetti dinner with daughter Stephanie Makowski at Bernardine Hall on Sunday during a fundraiser for Breathe Deep NEPA, a local group that raises funds for lung cancer research. The group was founded in memory of Allan E. Makowski Sr. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — This was a spaghetti dinner that was long in coming.

Breathe Deep NEPA, a local group that raises funds for lung cancer research, was finally able on Sunday to host a fundraising dinner which had been put off months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and led to business and activity shutdowns.

This weekend’s take-out dinner event at Bernardine Hall, next to Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, drew about 175 guests, generated $1,750 for the cause, said organizer Pauline Makowski.

“We really are grateful for all of the support,” Makowski said. “Hopefully next year we can have a sit-down dinner once again.”

Her husband, Allan E. Makowski Sr., lost his battle with the disease in 2009, which inspired Makowski to start the local fundraising chapter.

Breathe Deep NEPA activities raise funds for LUNGevity, a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting early diagnosis and treatment research.

Lung cancer accounts for 25 percent of all cancer deaths in this country, claiming an estimated 154,000 lives in 2018, according to LUNGevity statistics — more than the next three most common cancers combined — yet the disease receives only 6 percent of all federal research dollars.

Northeastern Pennsylvania is an area with an above-average rate of lung cancer, according to state and national research.

One of Breathe Deep NEPA’s signature annual events is its 5K Walk & Fun Run at Kirby Park. Again, because of the pandemic, that event was not held this year, but the group will be hosting a virtual walk and run on Oct. 24.

For more information, visit LUNGevity.org/togetherfall.