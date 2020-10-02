Former Pittston Area band director convicted on 22 counts in sex case

October 2, 2020 Times Leader News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE —Brendan Carter, the former Pittston band director accused of numerous disturbing counts of sexual improprieties against students, has been found guilty of a total of 22 counts against him.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky set sentencing for Dec. 2 and revoked Carter’s bail after a jury found him guilty of all counts against him.

