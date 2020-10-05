Wilkes-Barre firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, five others quarantined

October 5, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News, Top Stories
Staff Report
The Wilkes-Barre fire department headquarters on Ross Street are seen in a file photo.

The Wilkes-Barre fire department headquarters on Ross Street are seen in a file photo.

WILKES-BARRE — A city firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 and five others have been quarantined, Mayor George Brown said Monday.

The city has not identified the firefighter, but said four other firefighters and a paramedic from South Fire Station on High Street are quarantining.

The Wilkes-Barre Health Department was notified of the positive test and measures have been taken to control the spread of the infectious novel coronavirus.

The fire department performed all control measures and disinfected and sanitized the fire station, vehicles, and equipment using the AeroClave decontamination unit.

The department has transported more than 200 COVID-19 patients since the outbreak began earlier this year.

The decontamination unit, acquired by the department in July for $15,248, vaporizes disinfectant into a mist to cover surfaces and get into hard-to-reach places in the interiors of vehicles and buildings. It cannot be used to decontaminate people, however.