Coroner: July drowning ruled an accident

October 6, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
A Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department water rescue boat transports the body back to the boat launch at Nesbitt Park following a July drowning incident. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a drowning incident just north of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in July.

Christopher Conklin, 31, of Wilkes-Barre was positively identified through DNA analysis, according to a release from the coroner’s office issued on Tuesday.

Police and rescue units responded to an island just off the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge on July 29 around 12:45 p.m. amid reports of a body in the river. Units from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Plains Township Police Department, the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police were on scene to assist with the recovery of the body.

The victim was pulled from around two feet of water just about 20 feet off the coast of the island around 4 p.m. that same day, and an autopsy was performed by Dr. Gary Ross the following day. The death was ruled an accidental drowning.