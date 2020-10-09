🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. – Hanover Area School District’s return to in-person learning did not last long.

The school district, which had students move to a hybrid system of learning just this past week, announced today that the school is returning to online only classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the recent events within our community health, the Hanover Area School District will be returning to the virtual format of our hybrid model,” a text sent out to parents read. “This return will optimize student and staff safety, by assuring controlled environments, yet allowing our current positivity rates to subside.”

On Thursday, the district announced it was suspended all fall sports activities due to two positive COVID-19 tests. That suspension was continued until Oct. 19 for all sports except football today. Football will be shut down until Oct. 22.

Athletic Director Mike McCree added that more than 40 people are in quarantine including students, faculty, administrators and transportation and food workers.

Class will remain online only until at least the end of October, according to the district’s announcement. All lunch distribution sites will remain operational, every Monday and Wednesday. In addition, students will continue to be transported to the career and technology center.