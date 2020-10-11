Kingston PD take on would-be sex offenders in online stings

KINGSTON — It seems like a lead that has started a lot of stories in the Times Leader in recent weeks: “Kingston Police have arrested an individual who was attempting to contact a child for sex, not knowing that they were actually speaking with a detective online.”

If, while paging through the newspaper, you’ve found yourself wondering why this is happening, one person who’s likely to have the answers is the detective that these individuals have been talking with: Detective Stephen Gibson.

Gibson, along with Chief Richard Kotchik, spoke with the Times Leader early last week about the logistics of the operation, which has led to more than a dozen arrests so far. On the day of the interview, a newly arrested suspect was waiting, cuffed, outside of the chief’s office while the interview went on.

According to Gibson, the borough previously had focused on cases such as these on a reactive basis.

“We had some in the past, but usually it was like a parent would walk in and say, ‘Hey, my child was in contact with this person’ and it wasn’t really a proactive thing, it was kind of a reactive thing,” Gibson said. “A lot of times, when it comes to this stuff, it is a reactive thing, because we don’t have a whole lot of time to do these type of things.”

However, Gibson said he recently found more time available, partially as a result of the global pandemic, which inspired him to take a more aggressive tactic with cases like these.

“He came to me and said I’m gonna start doing some of this stuff, and run with it and see what happens,” Kotchik said of Gibson.

“This stuff” that Gibson is doing looks like the juggling of multiple accounts scattered across numerous social media apps, where he takes on the persona of 14- or 15-year-old boys and girls, waiting to see if anyone reaches out to him.

While Gibson says his accounts receive plenty of messages, the vast majority of them do not lead to an arrest.

“There are so many more who are like, ‘Whoa, you’re a kid, I didn’t realize you were a kid,’ and they just leave you alone,” Gibson said.

However, there’s a handful that don’t stop there, Gibson said, with some going so far as to attempt to set up a meeting with the child that Gibson is impersonating.

Establishing jurisdiction

According to Gibson, the way the law on crimes like these work, the crime technically occurs in both the place where the message is sent and the place where the message is received, which means Kingston Police have jurisdiction as soon as a suspect sends a message to Gibson.

“If I’m in Kingston, and you can be on the other side of the country, we can absolutely (do something),” Gibson said. “But do we have the resources to get someone out in California? No. I’m not engaging with California.

“But if they’re within a distance where they’re going to come to Kingston to hurt a kid?”

That’s when the cases move forward.

Since the beginning of the most recent push, while many of the arrests have been of individuals from Luzerne County, some have come from further, including Berks County and a Monroe County man who was allegedly texting Gibson while working as a corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Institute in Otisville, New York. Gibson said that individual, Earnest Pittman Jr., actually sent Gibson an article about one of Gibson’s own arrests before he allegedly set up a time to meet with the “child” Gibson was posing as.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that, that’s amazing,’” Gibson laughed.

While initially charged at the county level, records show Pittman’s case has been moved into the federal system, due to his allegedly messaging Gibson while working at a federal prison, where he has entered a plea of not guilty and is awaiting further proceedings.

‘This isn’t the first time’

Gibson and Kotchik said that they’ve been working closely with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office in Gibson’s efforts in cases like these, saying that the office is guiding the police department through what charges would be best suited for each defendant. While the charges are tailored to the specifics of the conversations the defendants have with Gibson, the goal is the same, he says.

“They all come with a Megan’s Law (requirement), and that’s our goal,” Gibson said.

Kotchik said that, of the individuals arrested so far under this initiative, a majority have not been previously placed on sex offender registries. But Kotchik thinks that this is only because they haven’t been caught yet.

“There’s no doubt in my mind or in (Gibson’s) mind that this isn’t the first time,” Kotchik said.

‘Phones open the door’

Gibson and Kotchik said that these efforts are an important step in building a reputation as a borough that’s tough on crime. The law enforcement officials said that the borough already has that reputation about drug crime.

“But he’s building that reputation with sex crimes, crimes against children,” Kotchik said of Gibson. “We’ll catch you.”

As for parents who might be worried about their children, Gibson said that the most important thing to do is to be aware of who they’re becoming friends with online.

“I can tell you that they don’t know who they’re friending,” Gibson said of children. “Because they’re friends with me.”

While Gibson would not say what social media outlets led to the most arrests, he did say that any social media outlet with a direct messaging feature — which is to say “basically all of them” — can be a source of risk. Once a connection has been made, the conversation will often switch to an app like Snapchat, which is built upon the premise that messages and photos disappear after being viewed. And while messages are inaccessible to users after being viewed once, they can be retrieved by Snapchat in response to a subpoena from law enforcement.

Ultimately, the answer is a time-honored one: just be aware of what your kids are doing online and who they’re talking to.

“There’s kids that have better phones than probably what you and I have,” Kotchik said. “Those phones open the doors for anything and everything. The door’s wide open.”