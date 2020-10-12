🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center joined Greater Nanticoke Area High School and Dallas High School in going to remote-only learning this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crestwood School District, one of five member districts at the CTC, posted a notice on its Facebook page that “due to a COVID-19 situation,” the CTC “will be on a full virtual schedule until Oct. 19.”

The CTC had already put its nursing program into mostly remote learning following a confirmed case, citing the need to protect students who would be heading out into medical facilities for required clinical experience. The section of the building housing the nursing program is separate from the section housing high school students learning trades, and CTC Administrative Director Anthony Guariglia said at the time that only one door connected the two sections, and that it was kept locked to avoid students on either side from contacting each other.

On Sunday, Dallas School District, which did not make Columbus Day a school holiday on this year’s calendar, posted a notice that a confirmed case in the high school prompted the district to make all high school classes remote-only Monday. The other schools remained open for the hybrid learning system that alternates groups of students attending lessons in schools and learning remotely at home. The district has since updated that notice saying “All school district operations, including extracurricular events, will resume as scheduled at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 12, 2020.”

Greater Nanticoke Area also announced a positive case of COVID-19 at its high school, saying that school will switch to remote-only learning from Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 16th Monday was a scheduled holiday for the district on this year’s school calendar.