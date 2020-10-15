🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Teri Ooms, executive director of The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said the trades are one of the most misunderstood opportunities in the region.

“There is incredible opportunity for our youth as well as those looking to change their career path,” Ooms said. “One avenue for students of vocational education is to pursue careers in the trades.”

Ooms said some of the trades require apprenticeships, or journeyman training. Others require certification, and yet others require two-year degrees.

Those requiring two-year degrees are the focus of The Institute’s analysis.

Ooms said the trades fall into multiple categories. They include building trades, mechanical trades, technology, and medical trades.

Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties are poised to add more than 4,200 jobs to those referenced in this report.

And, Ooms said, the average salary today is $45,300.

Building trades encompass a variety of construction jobs, including carpentry, electrician, HVAC, and plumbing. The occupations in this category require vocational degrees and have the capacity to offer family-sustaining wages. Ooms said there is a demand in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Ooms said there are 3,382 people currently employed in the fields and there will be over 1,650 openings through growth, transfers, and retirements. The salaries do not reflect individuals who open their own businesses.

Mechanical trades include occupations such as machinists, elevator mechanics, electric motor repairers, avionics technicians, and auto, truck, and heavy equipment mechanics.

In the next five years, Ooms said more than 1,000 of these job opportunities will be available in the region. The salaries range from $33,000 to nearly $79,000 and only reflect those not operating their own businesses.

The technology trades represent a number of sectors, including computers, telecommunications, entertainment, and transportation repairers and technicians. Ooms said this sector will experience approximately 390 job openings within the next five years, with a salary range from $36,300 to just over $70,000. Two-year degrees, certificates, credentialing, and apprenticeships provide the education and training for careers in these areas.

The medical trades include a variety of job titles, including:

• Dental assistant

• Paramedic

• Phlebotomist

• Respiratory therapist

• Clinical laboratory technician

• Physical therapy assistant

• Veterinary technician

• Bio-medical technician

• Radiologic Technology

• Ultrasound technician

Ooms said over 900 jobs will be available in these fields in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in the next five years.

According to Adecco, the world’s second largest provider of human resources and temporary staffing, workers 55 years and older comprise 20 percent to 35 percent of the trades workforce. As they retire, there will be increased opportunities in all trade occupations.

Ooms said in The Institute 2017 CTE study, data demonstrated that a large number of graduates from trade schools go on to further their education and become successful entrepreneurs.

“Parents, educators, career counselors, and others influencing career decisions in youth should commit to sharing information on trade occupations, their economic opportunity, and the skills and education needed to obtain employment in the trades,” Ooms said. “It is most important to abandon the perception that such careers lack ability to provide economic security or advancement.

Ooms said according to a recent Washington Post article, skilled trade positions have maintained the number one position in vacancies from 2010-2018 — the year the article was written.