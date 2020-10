🔊 Listen to this

Interstate 81 South is closed in part of Luzerne County after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening, officials say.

The crash, which occurred at mile marker 149, has caused the closure of the southbound lane of I-81 between Exit 151 B, which leads to Interstate 80 West, and Exit 145, which leads to West Hazleton.

PennDOT, which announced the closure, urges motorists to exercise caution and use alternate routes.

