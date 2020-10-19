Wilkes-Barre Township police allege suspects intended to steal tools

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Two people allegedly intended to steal tools from a construction site but ended up falling asleep inside a trailer, township police said.

Police on Monday released details of their arrests of Jamie Trout, 34, and Nichole Shotto, 29, both of Throop, from a hotel construction site on Schechter Drive on Oct. 5.

Police said Trout and Shotto were found inside a construction trailer with various tools they intended to steal had they not fallen asleep.

Trout allegedly attempted to conceal a plastic container he dropped to the floor.

Bags containing various tools and drug paraphernalia were found near Trout and Shotto, police said.

Since their arrests, Shotto had her preliminary hearing Oct. 15 when police withdrew charges of burglary and criminal trespass against her. Shotto waived a second count of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia to Luzerne County Court.

Shotto’s bail of $30,000 was modified to unsecured bail at the preliminary hearing.

Trout’s preliminary hearing was continued to Oct. 29 on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains jailed without bail as a district judge who arraigned him deemed him a danger to society.

Court records say Trout is facing robbery charges in Lackawanna County.