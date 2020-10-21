🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Motorists can expect delays on the Sans Souci Parkway beginning Monday and running through December, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work will begin Monday between Division Street in Nanticoke and Carey Avenue in Hanover Township, PennDOT said and will continue through the end of the year to perform soil boring work.

PennDOT said single lane closures will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

PennDOT said work on the project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit — www.penndot.gov/District4.