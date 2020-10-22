🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Two cases of COVID-19 in students have prompted Wyoming Valley West to close the high school for Thursday and Friday, and to suspend all extra-curricular activity, Superintendent Dave Tosh announced at the start of a short virtual School Board meeting Wednesday.

Tosh said the closure was announced through a robocall Wednesday, and that the district will have an updated link on the website Thursday. High school activities will resume Monday. The Middle School and elementary schools are continuing this week as scheduled.

Tosh also took a moment to tout the district’s success in continuing the PROSPER program despite the pandemic. The program is a “strengthening families initiative” that the district couldn’t provide in person since last March. “Wyoming Valley West is the first PROSPER team in Pennsylvania to virtually deliver the seven-weeks strengthening families program to our students and families,” Tosh said.

Tosh said the services were delivered via Zoom, and the the techniques to do so, developed by Penn State University, were successful and will be adopted by other districts across the state. “During the pandemic, families need PROSPER more now than ever.”

The voting session of the meeting actually lasted less than two minutes, with unanimous approval of a handful of appointments, family leaves, and coaches for winter sports.