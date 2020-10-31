🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak this week reminded residents to remain vigilant against scams as new reports emerge of fraudsters posing as L&I employees on phone calls to Pennsylvanians.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will never contact you and ask for your personal, private information,” Oleksiak said. “If you receive a call, email, text, social media message, or other communication seeking information such as your user-name, password or full Social Security number, do not provide it. We will never ask you for this information.”

Oleksiak said a very small number of Pennsylvanians reported receiving phone calls and other communication recently seeking their personal information, including their Social Security numbers, from individuals posing as L&I employees.

These scammers may be telling potential victims they require this personal information to correct an unemployment compensation (UC) account issue. Some of the victims of this scam have previously received unemployment benefits for which they did not apply.

L&I employees do not call, text, or email individuals and say they are investigating fraud. L&I employees will never contact individuals and ask for their full Social Security numbers.

Multiple states, including Pennsylvania, have been inundated with fraudulent unemployment claims, primarily through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which assists out-of-work individuals who are typically ineligible for traditional UC. These fraudsters file claims using personal information stolen through data breaches that occurred outside of state government.

Other states have also seen instances of scammers redirecting legitimate claim payouts by obtaining claimants’ user-names and passwords, logging on, and changing the claimants’ banking information.

It’s possible that scammers could be trying to obtain this account information in Pennsylvania by posing as L&I employees and asking for it under the guise of fixing an issue.

Claimants are urged to never provide their user-name and password to anyone, especially over social media. L&I employees will never ask for a claimant’s user-name or password.

L&I does not currently offer assistance to claimants over social media messaging due to the inability to guarantee security and confidentiality, and messages received by “L&I” over social media are most likely fraudulent and should be ignored.

For more information on identifying fraud, what to do if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or how to report fraud, visit L&I’s website.

Pennsylvania officials

discuss election security

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Pennsylvania Director of Homeland Security Marcus Brown recently met with Pennsylvania’s three United States Attorneys and FBI agents from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to review security and preparations for the Nov. 3 general election.

United States Attorneys William M. McSwain of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, David J. Freed of the Middle District of Pennsylvania and Scott W. Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania participated in the Oct. 2 meeting, along with FBI Special Agents in Charge Michael Driscoll of the Philadelphia Field Office and Michael Christman of the Pittsburgh Field Office.

“Strong collaboration and communication between our federal, state, and local partners is key to ensuring that we protect every Pennsylvanian’s right to vote and maintain confidence in a safe, secure and accurate election,” said Secretary Boockvar. “We appreciated the opportunity to discuss these critical issues and expand our partnerships. We are also in close coordination with other key agencies such as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, all 67 counties across the commonwealth, and many other state and federal security and elections partners, to ensure a free and fair election for every Pennsylvanian.”

During the meeting, the officials discussed their shared commitment to ensuring the safety, security and integrity of the election for all Pennsylvanians and areas where they can continue to collaborate to strengthen protections in advance of and on election day.

“To maintain ordered liberty and the consent of the people, we must ensure that our elections are free and fair – both in reality and in the public’s perception,” U.S. Attorney Brady said. “This meeting was an important opportunity to work with the Secretary, my fellow U.S. Attorneys, and the FBI to discuss statewide and regional issues. With a stronger understanding of each other’s efforts, we are all in a better position to work toward the free and fair election that Pennsylvanians deserve.”

The Department of State has collaborated with the U.S. Attorneys and the FBI on election security and preparedness in the past.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Secretary Boockvar and her team to discuss the upcoming general election,” U.S. Attorney Freed said. “From our office based in Harrisburg, we have worked closely, along with our colleagues from the FBI, with Pennsylvania Department of State elections staff on previous elections. This year will be no different. Our discussion and information sharing will further the joint goal of ensuring a free, fair and safe general election in Pennsylvania.”

In July 2018, the Inter-Agency Election Preparedness and Security Workgroup was created to ensure Pennsylvania meets the highest standards of election preparedness and integrity and to coordinate election security. The member agencies include the Departments of State and Military and Veterans Affairs, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania State Police and the offices of Administration, Governor, Homeland Security and State Inspector General.

“Coordination between our federal, state and local election officials, emergency managers and law enforcement is how Pennsylvania is ensuring our election is as safe as possible,” said Marcus L. Brown, director of the Pennsylvania Office of Homeland Security. “On the state level, the Election Security and Preparedness Interagency Workgroup is the forum that we have been using for the last several years to strategically identify election security gaps and then develop solutions.”

The commonwealth also works with all 67 county boards of elections, the Pennsylvania National Guard, the Center for Internet Security and other key partners to maintain and enhance the security of Pennsylvania’s election process. Pennsylvania uses a layered set of defenses to protect its voting systems, which are never connected to the internet nor permitted on internet-facing networks.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and therefore safeguarding their integrity is critical to the health of our Republic. Pennsylvanians can rest assured that their federal and state officials are working together– as they should be – on this shared mission,” U.S. Attorney McSwain said. “As President Lincoln once put it: ‘elections belong to the people.’ We will work tirelessly to give meaning to that simple but profound statement.”

DEP adds one county

to drought watch list

After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today added Columbia County to the list of counties on drought watch, bringing the total to 30.

Drought watch has been declared for Armstrong, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.

Three additional counties — Clinton, McKean, and Potter — are on drought warning.

In counties on drought warning, consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use 1015 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day.

In counties on drought watch, consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

DEP is notifying water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents.

Thirteen public water suppliers have begun requiring consumers to reduce their water use. Eleven suppliers are asking consumers to voluntarily make reductions. Find this list and more information at www.dep.pa.gov/drought.

“Although there’s been precipitation in some areas, and some indicators are beginning to improve in some counties, we still have a ways to go to get out of these deficits,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We’re asking consumers in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”