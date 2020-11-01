🔊 Listen to this

In 2018 and 2019, the Pittston Area Girls Basketball team donated to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, led by then-head coach Kathy Healey.

Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca and West Piitston Salvation Army member Kelly McFarland carry help deliver 900 toys for the Salvation Army toys program during the 2019 campaign.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad has expanded its services to the public to include a successful clothing and coat drive, but now they can turn their attention to the business at hand – accepting donations of new toys to be handed out to Greater Pittston children for Christmas.

The toy drive officially kicks off Sunday when members of the Santa Squad will be at the corner of Main and Market streets, Pittston, the site of Pittston Chiropractic Clinic, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where donors can drop off toys safe from the worries of COVID.

All a donor has to do it drive up and drop the toy off on a tarp placed in the parking lot.

This year has been tough on everyone, due to COVID, especially if you were laid off and have a family. Purchasing Christmas gifts may be a bit harder for many families and the Santa Squad creator Anthony Marranca believes toy donations for 2020 will be more critical than the two previous years.

“We feel this is a great way to get out and do something for the kids and be safe at the same time,” Marranca said, of the drop-off tarp campaign. “Just drop off the toy and stay safe, and we will make sure all toys will go were needed the most.”

In the past, the Santa Squad has helped the West Pittston Salvation Army, especially last year when the Salvation Army lost two critical kettle coin locations.

This year, the Santa Squad will be aiding the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree program. The program involves the Salvation Army getting a Christmas wish list from children and families, in turn; the Salvation Army will seek out volunteers to fulfill the wish lists of the children.

The Santa Squad will take between 175 and 275 wish lists to find donors to aid in the program.

“We will give out some of the list to people that want to donate to the Christmas Angel wish list and whatever is left over, the Santa Squad will fill in the rest,” Marranca explained. “The local teamster union stepped up and took 50, Geisinger Dermatology took 30, and Pat Tracy took 30 just to name a few.”

Lt. Holly Yeatts, who chairs the Christmas Angel Tree program for the Salvation Army, said help from the community is important to the program citing the Santa Squad as one of those that help.

“We put a child’s interests and clothing size on a tag and then we distribute them to businesses that ask for them,” Yeatts said. “Walmart has taken them, for example, an many others in the community. This year the Santa Squad will focus just on toys, and it’s great because helps that we don’t have to solely rely on businesses.”

This year, there will be 12 drop-off locations including today’s event at Pittston Chiropractic Center.

Toy drop-off schedule and locations are: Saturday, Nov. 7, Kitchen by Nikki, 1303 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, Capozucca Bros. Plumbing/Heating, 801 S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, Donut Connection, 1601 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15, Graziano Funeral Home, 700 S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, Arcaro’s Next Generation, 47 N. Main St., Pittston, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Turkey Bowl football game, Albert West Park, Swallow St., Pittston, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, Jonathan J. Nelson Century 21, 34 Exeter Ave., West Pittston, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 29, Hair Color Studio, 104 S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, Casey Dental, 1073 Oak St., Pittston Twp., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, Antonio’s Pizza, 45 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, Skibitsky & Molino Attorneys at Law, 457 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Pittston, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are unable to drop toys off at any of the designated locations above, toy boxes will be scattered throughout Greater Pittston. They can be found at: Albert’s Pharmacy, Main St., Pittston; Art e Fekts Gallery, Main St., Pittston; Salt Barre, East St., Pittston; The CrossFit Anthracite, S. Main St., Pittston; Done Rite Carpet & Flooring, rear of Jack Wise Interiors building, Rt. 315; Hair Color Studio, S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp.; The Italian Club, Oak St., Pittston Twp.; and Lithuanian Club, Butler St., Pittston.

Santa Squad will be accepting toys until Dec. 10.

Further information on donating toys or participating to the Angel Tree program can be found at the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s Facebook page.

“The response has been tremendous already and it’s a real community effort,” Marranca said. “It’s heartwarming and people of Greater Pittston never cease to amaze me.”

During the first two Christmases, the Santa Squad has donated over 2,500 toys; 500 the first year and 2,000 in 2019.