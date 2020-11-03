🔊 Listen to this

It’s that time of week again – time for the Times Leader’s Beer Gang’s latest beer review.

This week the trio – Pat Kernan, Joe Soprano and Ben Mandell – try out a couple of IPAs from Wallenpaupack Brewery in Hawley.

