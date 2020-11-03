🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger 65 Forward Wilkes-Barre is located at 41 S. Main St., in Midtown Village. This health center is a $3 million investment in a redesigned space in downtown Wilkes-Barre, bringing together under one roof all the health care components those 65 and over frequently need.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County now has a second Geisinger 65 Forward location, as the healthcare provider’s new location on South Main Street is officially open, according to a press release issued by Geisinger on Monday.

“Health care for those 65 and older has changed forever in the Diamond City with the opening of a Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center in the heart of downtown,” reads the release. “Featuring more time with the doctor, same-day appointments and an entire care team dedicated to your health and well-being, 65 Forward makes it easier than ever for members to live their healthiest lives.”

The first 65 Forward locations were opened in 2019, including one in Kingston. The service is available to Geisinger Gold members and offers clients appointment times of up to 6o minutes, as well as access to wellness, fitness and social activities virtually or in a relaxing environment.

The new facility is located just off South Main Street in Midtown Village. Dr. George Avetian is the provider at the new 65 Forward location, after seeing patients over the last few months at Geisinger’s Kingston location.

Later this month, Geisinger will open a third Luzerne County 65 Forward facility, this one in the Hazleton area.