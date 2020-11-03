🔊 Listen to this

Any Luzerne County voters who mistakenly left polling places with their ballot printouts can return before 8 p.m. to feed them into tabulators so their votes are counted, county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik said Tuesday.

While reports of take-home ballots are circulating on social media, Parsnik said he has not personally received any inquiries about specific cases.

Most county voters are using the electronic ballot marking devices for the first time because the machines were reserved for the disabled in the June 2 primary.

On the new touchscreen machines, voters make selections as they did with the old devices. But instead of touching a screen box to lock in their votes, they receive a paper printout to verify their selections before they feed the paper into a tabulator to be read and saved in compliance with a state paper-trail mandate.

Residents who cast paper ballots at polling places in the primary already used part of this new system when they placed their ballots into the tabulators to be read.

The tabulator step is essential because that’s when votes are cast.