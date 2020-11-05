🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man who township police say was recorded by surveillance cameras inside a closed daycare school requested his picture to be deleted from the police department’s Facebook page.

Rocco F. Barge III, 37, of Bryden Street, Pittston Township, entered the Schoolhouse Daycare on South River Street, removed his pants and shirt, and exited through a window sometime early Tuesday morning, according to court records.

After police posted a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page, Wilkes-Barre Township police detained Rocco during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

When police questioned Rocco about the daycare incident, he requested his picture be deleted from Facebook, court records say.

Rocco was charged by Plains Township police with a felony count of criminal trespass.

In an unrelated case, Rocco was also charged with two counts of theft and a single count of driving with a suspended license by Wilkes-Barre police.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of Schoolhouse Daycare reported Tuesday a window was forced open and several doors were propped open when he arrived at the facility.

Police said a surveillance camera recorded a man inside the daycare and removed his sweatpants and shirt and looking out windows toward South River Street before exiting the building through a window.

A picture from the camera was posted on the police department’s Facebook page with people calling to identify Rocco was the person in the photograph.

Rocco was detained by Wilkes-Barre Township police during a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When a Plains officer arrived at the traffic stop, Rocco said, “Oh good, I called your station. Can you take my picture off Facebook?” the complaint says.

Rocco claimed he was under the influence of a controlled substance and entered the daycare facility because he believed someone was chasing him, according to the complaint.