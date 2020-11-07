🔊 Listen to this

The Hazleton ZIP code of 18201 had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 30 through Friday, according to state data, with the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 a close second with 66 cases. None of the other 41 codes all or partly in Luzerne County that the Times Leader monitors exceeded 40 new cases.

While it was common through September to have 15 or more codes with zero new cases each week, the surge that began last month and continued this week left few areas untouched. Only four of the 41 codes, all among the smallest in the county by size, had no new cases this week.

The Kingston code of 18704 continues to see numbers much higher than through most of the summer, when only one or two new cases would be reported most weeks. This week the state reports that the Kingston code had 37 new cases, the third highest in the county.

Five codes ranged from 20 to 26 new cases: Nanticoke’s 18634 with 26, Dallas’ 18612 with 25, Mountain Top’s 18707 with 22, Wilkes-Barre’s 18705 with 21 and Hazleton’s 18202 with 20.