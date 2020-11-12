🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College announced Thursday afternoon that it will suspend in-person lessons and all extracurricular activities, including athletics, for the remainder of the fall semester beginning the end of the day Friday. Students in residence halls are not required to leave at this point.

In-person classes — both hybrid and tradtional — will resume through distance learning Tuesday, Nov. 17, and end as scheduled on Nov. 25. Courses currently being done online will continue as scheduled without disruption. Final exams will be held virtually, as previously planned, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.

“Maintaining the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff, neighbors, and community partners is of the highest priority for the College,” a media release said. “King’s has been diligently monitoring infection rates for its community and has observed an increase in cases over the past week. Forty-two cases of COVID-19 were identified among King’s students for the period from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 and the number of cases at the College is not declining dramatically during the current week.

“The College will remain open, and while in-person programming for students is suspended, offices will continue to operate as they have throughout the Fall semester with precautions in place to mitigate the spread of disease. Students residing in residence halls are also not required to leave campus at this time but have the option to continue their virtual classes from home or from their on-campus residence. While departures may begin as of Friday, November 13, students have the option of remaining on campus through Wednesday, November 25. There will also be a process in place for students who need on-campus housing after November 25.

“Additionally, King’s students who wish to be tested for COVID-19 prior to returning home will have that option. This is not available immediately, but a process is being put in place, and details will soon be communicated to students by King’s Student Health Center.”