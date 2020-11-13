🔊 Listen to this

After another day of adjudication Thursday, Luzerne County’s Election Board nearly wrapped up its review of provisional ballots cast at polling places in the Nov. 3 general election.

That leaves 455 overseas military ballots and less than 100 mail ballots for the board to address when it reconvenes at 8 a.m. Friday, said county Election Director Shelby Watchilla.

With board-approved provisional ballots added Thursday, the county now has 153,621 ballots cast, for a 69.52% turnout.

The board is completing its adjudication in the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The review is open to party observers, candidates and the general public.

Provisional ballots are marked by hand at the polls and counted last because the board must verify these voters are properly registered and did not already submit a mail ballot that would nullify the provisional one.

Based on legal opinions, the board has determined it will not count provisional ballots if voters failed to place them inside both a secrecy envelope and outer envelope or sign the outer envelope — the same standard followed for mail ballots based on a court ruling, board Vice Chairman Peter Ouellette said Thursday.

County Republicans had argued provisional ballots should still be counted even if these conditions were not met.

Counting provisional ballots not in envelopes or signed by voters would have placed the county in a “precarious” legal position, Ouellette said.

County assistant solicitor Michael Butera concurred and said the signed outer envelope is needed to verify the voter is registered and did not already cast another ballot by mail.

“We want to try to count all the legal votes we can. That’s our goal,” Ouellette said.

Once overall ballot reviews are completed, the board will tally write-in votes next week, sharing its work live in public on a computer screen at the county’s Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, Ouellette said.

Ouellette said he is optimistic the board will complete its vote tally before Wednesday’s board meeting.

Updated unofficial election results incorporating the additions have been posted online at luzernecounty.org.

The county results do not factor in 255 mail ballots received in the three days following the Nov. 3 election.

County officials are segregating those ballots and won’t add them to vote tallies until the U.S. Supreme Court decides if it will issue an opinion on whether they should be counted, officials said. The state Supreme Court had ruled the ballots could be counted.