WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Central Court will close until Nov. 30 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure this week.

It is the third time Central Court has been shut down due to coronavirus.

Located in a small building with cramped courtrooms and offices, Central Court was closed for several days in early October due to a Wilkes-Barre police officer who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Central Court was also closed in early July for several days after an attorney reported his wife tested positive.

After the incident in the summer, modifications were made at Central Court to include mandatory masks, installation of Plexiglas in front of the two judicial benches, hearings are held virtually and a tent was erected outside where defendants wait for their cases to be called.

Families and spectators were forbidden to enter Central Court after July shut down.

Central Court host preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases.