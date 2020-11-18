🔊 Listen to this

Police are looking for information about this vehicle, from which 10 shots were fired. Photo courtesy of Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

WILKES-BARRE — Officers are investigating an incident of shots fired in the area of Rowland and Richard streets this afternooon, and are looking for information about a vehicle possibly involved in the incident.

Wilkes-Barre City police responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. to investigate reported gunshots. Officers were knocking on doors on both Rowlands and Richard streets, and were checking security footage from residences in the area.

One neighbor reported hearing around five gunshots from inside her Richard Street home.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page posted a photo taken from security footage of a white vehicle that they say the shots, 10 in total, were fired from.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call 570-208-4118 or message the Facebook page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.