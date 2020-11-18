🔊 Listen to this

WNEP-TV has welcomed a new anchor, Lisa Washington, to the station to co-anchor Newswatch 16.

Washington comes to the area from KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, where she was the weekend morning anchor. She’ll be anchoring at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. alongside Newswatch 16’s Scott Schaffer. Her debut show was Wednesday’s 6 p.m. broadcast.

“We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Newswatch 16 family,” said WNEP general manager Chuck Morgan in a release issued by WNEP. “She brings a great deal of knowledge and experience working in the news business. She is also passionate about volunteering and making a difference in the community.”

Washington has made stops in multiple cities around the country as a journalist, including San Francisco at KPIX-TV, WMC-TV in Memphis, WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Alabama and WTTG in Washington D.C., where she got her start as a reporter. Among her career highlights so far is an interview with civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Washington is married with two children, and holds degrees from Clark Atlanta University and Georgetown University.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the Newswatch 16 team and getting to know the most loyal television news viewers in the country,” Washington said.