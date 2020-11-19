🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Substantial rises in positive COVID-19 cases in the region has prompted Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to postpone jury trials through January 2021 and close magisterial district courts until Nov. 30.

Only essential court proceedings, such as family court, applications for a protection from abuse, mental health proceedings, bail postings and preliminary arraignments will be normally processed.

Vough issued an order late Thursday morning with the emergency closure and altered openings of court proceedings. A similar order was issued earlier this year at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Vough’s order:

Central Court and all 16 magisterial district court offices in Luzerne County are closed and will reopen Nov. 30.

All jury trials are postponed from Nov. 30 through Jan. 31, 2021.

Civil and criminal proceedings that directly impact the health, safety, security, welfare and incarceration of an individual shall be held normally. All in-person proceedings are postponed to a later date and will be rescheduled.

Family court shall address emergency matters, and hearings or conferences before a hearing officer are to be held by telephone conference calls or postponed to a later date.

Luzerne County Probation Services shall conduct all business by telephone.

The Domestic Relations office shall conduct proceedings for intake before a hearing officer by telephone, including contacting clients by telephone.

Domestic Relations contempt proceedings are cancelled on Nov. 24 and Nov. 30.

Juvenile dependency and delinquency proceedings that require immediate review or adjudication shall be promptly heard by the assigned judge. All other juvenile matters will be reviewed on an individual basis.

Vough’s order comes a day after Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announced three county employees who regularly deal with criminal matters tested positive for coronavirus, prompting staff schedule changes for the district attorney’s and public defender’s offices.