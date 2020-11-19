🔊 Listen to this

Attempting to “keep ahead” of coronavirus spread, Luzerne County government has switched to a limited operation schedule, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Thursday.

The change, which includes the courts, will take effect Nov. 20 and continue until Nov. 29.

During this period, all county facilities will be closed to the public except for the appointment-only acceptance of certain filings and tax collection and processing, he said.

Before visiting any county facility, residents should check the county website at luzernecounty.org to obtain online or mail-in options to complete services, Pedri said.

Both county credit union offices and the tax claim office will remain open for service, he said.

Any employees or residents who must come to county buildings will be required to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention practices, he said.

Employees deemed essential or assigned rotating schedules by their supervisor must continue reporting to work. All other employees will work remotely, he said.

At this point, Pedri anticipates all county offices will reopen for business as usual, with safety protocols in place, at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.