The Wilkes-Barre ZIP code of 187o2 had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases this week in Luzerne County, with 143 new cases from Nov. 13 to Friday. The Kingston code of 18704 wasn’t far behind with 124 new cases, while the Dallas code was third with 95 new cases.

While the Hazleton code of 18201 had the highest number of new cases last week (109), it dropped to fourth highest with 88 this week.

The Pittston code of 18640 more than doubled the number of new cases, rising from 35 last week to 76 this week, the fifth highest increase among the 41 ZIP codes all or partially in Luzerne County that the Times Leader tracks. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18705 was sixth with 62 cases.

Of the remaining codes, six had increases from 40 to 49, two were at 30 and 31, and four ranged from 20 to 29. Ten codes ranged from 2 to 8 new cases.