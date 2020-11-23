🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old boy from New Jersey was arraigned as an adult Monday for his alleged role in an armed robbery of two pairs of high-priced sneakers last month.

Dwayne Quamir Johnson, of Newark, was one of two boys who robbed the owner of Upper Echelon in the area of 20 Susquehanna St. on Oct. 20, according to court records.

Police said the owner was pistol whipped during the alleged robbery.

After the sneakers were stolen, police said a picture was posted on social media showing Johnson and the other boy wearing the sneakers, valued at $200 each.

Johnson was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, theft, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An employee at Upper Echelon on Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre, told the owner two men were interested in buying two pairs of Nike Jordan sneakers. One pair was a green and black high top while the other high top was black and yellow.

The owner arranged to meet the two men on Susquehanna Street via social media. He told police he has sold sneakers by meeting customers on the street and it was normal business practice.

When the owner arrived on Susquehanna Street, his wife and children remained in their vehicle when he met the two men who, police identified one man as Johnson.

The owner told police the transaction proceeded normally as both men tried on one sneaker from each pair.

One of the men brandished a handgun and demanded the sneakers, the complaint says.

The owner reached for the handgun that initiated a struggle.

Police in the complaint the second man brandished a handgun and aimed it at the owner as the otter suspect took off with the sneakers. The owner told police he was struck in the head by the handgun before the suspect ran away.

Police said the owner provided the name of one of the suspects from social media and located a picture of the two men wearing the sneakers on another social media site, the complaint says.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on Oct. 23. The name of the other suspect has not been released.