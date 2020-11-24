Muzo coming to Hazleton area

WEST HAZLETON — Muzo, a classroom learning and office furniture company from the United Kingdom, will be relocating their global headquarters to the Valmont Industrial Park, according to a release issued by Greater Hazleton CAN DO on Monday.

“We have chosen West Hazleton largely because of our ability to scale in terms of production…we are a growing business,” said Darren Buttle, the founder and CEO of Muzo.

Muzo had already been operating a local manufacturing facility at CAN DO’s corporate center in Drums, but plans to expand manufacturing in the area, as well.

“We’ve established ourselves in this region and we like the people and we like the area,” Buttle said.

“I recall ten years ago when I first met Darren as we were recruiting Muzo; his enthusiasm and vision to change the furniture industry were evident,” said CAN DO executive vice president Joseph Lettiere.

“I’m grateful that he chose our community to make that vision a reality and, with Muzo committing to move its corporate headquarters here, I look forward to working with Darren and his team as they continue to grow their business and create family-sustaining jobs in Greater Hazleton.”

Founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom, Muzo quickly grew and the company’s educational furniture offerings were shipping to countries across the globe including the United States. Today, Muzo distributes its furniture to 41 countries.

Buttle said the company plans on launching manufacturing and distribution in the Valmont Industrial Park by Feb. 1.

“We are part of the Hazleton community and proud to be here,” Buttle said. “I believe our presence will attract business visitors from across the USA and from all over the world.”