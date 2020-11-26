🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responded to the area of South Sherman and East Northampton streets at about 11:57 a.m., where they encountered a male with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso, a post on the department’s Facebook page stated.

The individual, whose name and age were not listed, was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment, police added.

Investigation revealed that the victim and two suspects, who appeared to know each other, became involved in a dispute as the suspects pulled up and approached him, police said. One suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots, with the males fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle. No description of the suspects was provided.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stash. The department can be reached at 570-208-4200.