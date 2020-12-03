🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Citing two employees testing positive for COVID-19, Dallas School District put all students at the Middle School into remote-only learning Thursday. The other schools remained in hybrid mode.

A notice posted on the district website said a High School employee tested positive and was last on campus Nov. 245h, while Middle School employee who tested positive was on campus Nov. 23. “As a result, there is an increased number of DMS teachers who have been ordered to quarantine by the Department of Health,” the notice said. Contact tracing is underway