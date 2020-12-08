🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The George Avenue Streetscape project wrapped up last week, bringing new concrete sidewalks and other improvements to the business district in the Parsons section of the city.

In his weekly video address , Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on Friday announced the completion of the final portion of the project at a total cost of $852,500.

“The project installed brand new concrete sidewalks and a driveway with aprons on each side of George Avenue between Parkin Street and Trethaway Street,” Brown said.

Other improvements were:

• Spot repairs on deteriorating sidewalks between Trethaway Street and Scott Street.

• The installation of Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps.

• New curbing.

• New pavement markings for pedestrians and vehicles.

• The planting of 22 new trees.

• Repaving of George Avenue.

The project was begun under former Mayor Tony George in 2019. His administration was awarded a $600,000 state grant through the Multimodal Transportation Fund program in December 2016 and contributed a local match of $257,000. The program provides money to municipalities to encourage economic development through improvements made to transportation assets.

Multiscape Inc. of Pittston submitted the lowest responsible bid of $691,648 for the project and was awarded the contract in 2018.