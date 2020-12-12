🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre YMCA announced the closure of its building for all fitness, pool and program use starting today, Saturday, Dec. 12, until Jan. 4 in keeping with the state’s latest COVID-19 mitigation orders.

Executive Director Jim Thomas did note the following, however:

— The YMCA’a licensed Child Care, A.C.H.I.E.V.E. and A.F.T.E.R. Programs will continue to operate.

— While the YMCA’s physical building may be closed, members will find the majority of its fitness classes will continue to be offered virtually on our live wellness platform exclusively for members. Visit wbymca.org for full information

— The YMCA also will supplement fitness programming with additional offerings in its private Facebook group. Please request access to this group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wvymca/ and turn on notifications to receive all updates.

For members with questions, telephones will be answered by Welcome Center staff, Monday-Friday, 11am – 6pm. For information call 570-823-2191 or email [email protected].