Funds were raised through The Ruth’s Chris Golf Classic

Dinners for Kids, an organization focused on providing food for area children living in food-insecure households, was the recipient of a $35,000 donation from Ruth’s Chris Wilkes-Barre and its franchisee, Metz Culinary Management.

The donation was raised through The Ruth’s Chris Golf Classic. The golf classic is an annual event that has raised over $150,000 for Dinner for Kids in recent years.

“This is the fourth year we’ve hosted a golf tournament to benefit this wonderful organization focused on providing at risk children in our area with freshly prepared, nutritionally balanced meals,” said Rick Sell, Vice President of Restaurant Operations for Metz Culinary Management and a member of the board of directors of Dinners for Kids.

Even with COVID-19 putting a damper on many fundraising events, nearly 90 golfers participated in this year’s tournament. It staying with COVID safety protocol, food stations were positioned around the course for distance, ease and convenience. Golfers enjoyed foods freshly prepared by staff from local Metz-managed restaurants. Chef John Gorick from Ruth’s Chris served filet mignon sandwiches, while T.G.I. Friday’s staff grilled ribs and a team from Chick-fil-A served the restaurant’s famous chicken sandwiches.

Metz Culinary Management not only provides much needed funds in the form of a large annual donation, but has also been assisting the organization by feeding children in need in the Back Mountain since 2016. They prepare and package individual meals in the kitchens at Misericordia University, which are then distributed to at risk children.

“As a dining management company, we understand the importance of ensuring children receive nutritious meals on a daily basis,” Sell said. “Dinners for Kids operates solely through donations and grants and we can see the good it provides in our community.”