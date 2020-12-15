🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — FedEx Supply Chain announced Monday that it is looking to fill more than 50 full-time warehouse positions at its facility in Hazleton.

Interviews are taking place on-site. Interested applicants can schedule an interview using this link:

https://fedexsupplychain.dejobs.org/hazleton/pennsylvania/usa/jobs/

Applicants should bring a resume (if available) to the interview.

Full-time positions:

• Competitive rates (starting at $16.50/hour)

• $250 sign-on bonus once 90 days of service is complete

• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period with premiums starting under $10/month

The following shifts are available:

• 4 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Vision and dental benefits

• Tuition assistance

• Promote from within philosophy

• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

• Employee discount program

Applicant eligibility:

• Must be at least 18 years old

• High school diploma required or equivalent

• Eligible to work in U.S. required

• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen