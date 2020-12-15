HAZLETON — FedEx Supply Chain announced Monday that it is looking to fill more than 50 full-time warehouse positions at its facility in Hazleton.
Interviews are taking place on-site. Interested applicants can schedule an interview using this link:
https://fedexsupplychain.dejobs.org/hazleton/pennsylvania/usa/jobs/
Applicants should bring a resume (if available) to the interview.
Full-time positions:
• Competitive rates (starting at $16.50/hour)
• $250 sign-on bonus once 90 days of service is complete
• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period with premiums starting under $10/month
The following shifts are available:
• 4 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Vision and dental benefits
• Tuition assistance
• Promote from within philosophy
• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
• Employee discount program
Applicant eligibility:
• Must be at least 18 years old
• High school diploma required or equivalent
• Eligible to work in U.S. required
• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen