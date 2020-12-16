🔊 Listen to this

In 1895, a group of volunteers came together to form the Charity Society Organization (CSO).

In 1896, the Luzerne Humane Society merged with the CSO, adding care of children and animals to its charitable relief work. The newly expanded agency focused on housing of children and women and children awaiting trial.

Legend has it that the original headquarters had a jail in the basement to house the women and children awaiting trial. Still more legend tells frequent need for the original Executive to euthanize horses and other animals.

CSO next became United Charities and the agency later shifted away from emergency relief to family rehabilitation. The agency had two main departments, Child Welfare and Family Services.

The Luzerne County Humane Society sprung from this agency in 1935. In 1938, from United Charities’ Child Welfare Department and the Children’s Home joining, Children’s Service Center formed and began operations. In 1941, the agency became known as Family Service Association of Wyoming Valley, which is today Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA).

Homemaker services were provided in the 1950’s and 1960’s. The Visiting Nurse Association of Nanticoke merged into Family Services of Wyoming Valley in 1956. Family Service Association of Pittston merged in 1961.

FSA thrived

In 1972, FSA was approached to help this community recover from Hurricane Agnes because residents were isolated and could not locate needed resources. Help Line was born.

In 1975, services expanded to include after-hours telephone answering service and crisis management services commenced.

In 2010, PA 211 became a statewide service, the 48th state in the United States. FSA was asked to be the provider of information and referral services in the Northeast region.

As of 2014 and through today, PA 211 NE serves a 17 county region. Last Fiscal year, PA 211 handled over 82,000 phone calls in its combined PA 211 NE/ Help Line services. In addition to general information and referral, it continues to handle after hours answering and crisis services in multiple counties and similarly supports many nonprofit agencies in its region.

In 2019, FSA began distributing monthly, quarterly and annual reports for each county and region for all 17 counties in its PA 211 NE footprint, to inform the public of the need of its residents.

In addition to its PA 211 NE/ Helpline service, FSA also provides a variety of services to the region, including Guardianship Services to at risk adults; ParentChild+, a home visitation educational program for toddlers and guardians; Counseling for families, seniors and adults; the Children’s Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. FSA also provides services in collaboration with Luzerne County Children and Youth, Luzerne County Juvenile and Adult Probation Services and Luzerne County Courts.

A trusted colleague of mine recently shared some advice. He said, “It is time for a leadership change when an organization has more memories than dreams.”

I am proud to say that the FSA Board, Trustees, Friends, leadership and dedicated team continue to dream big about the next 125 years, and I am honored to do so along with them. I have hope that our stakeholders, community, Board, Trustees, Friends and employees will continue to keep dreaming for FSA, because much work is yet to be done to strengthen and grow our beloved community.

And I know deep in my heart that this “little” agency that began with a jail in its basement and euthanizing horses is going to keep working until there is no more work to do to make this a thriving, healthy, and strong community!

Stay with us on the journey — we will be honoring FSA and celebrating its fantastic work and rich history this entire year, kicking off on Friday Dec. 18, 2020.