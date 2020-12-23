🔊 Listen to this

A tile mosaic inside the front entrance of the former First National Bank Building on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre depicts a hard coal miner at work.

WILKES-BARRE — Twice developer George Albert offered to buy the former First National Bank Building on Public Square and each time the city approved the sale, the most recent last week at a lower price than what he first put on the table almost four years ago.

The second chance is expected to pay off, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said Tuesday.

“We’re actually actively working with Mr. Albert to finalize this deal, so it will be moving quickly,” Brown said.

Albert did not respond to requests by phone and email for comment.

Brown said he’s eager to see the building acquired by the city in 2004 returned to tax rolls.

“We’re trying to get out of the real estate business,” Brown said.

Even though Albert dropped his offer to $400,000 from the $700,000 he was willing to pay in 2017, the city welcomed it, Brown said.

The former bank built in 1906 had been vacant for years before the city bought it for $225,000 in a Luzerne County delinquent-tax sale. More than $1.5 million in state gaming grants went into stabilizing the roof, the skylights and the exterior and removing lead paint and asbestos to make it marketable.

Brown estimated it needs another $1.2 million work inside for Albert to transform it into a fine dining restaurant and other uses. Some the interior improvements, such as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, was promised by the city when Albert made his first offer in January 2017, the mayor said.

“They were supposed to do things to that building that weren’t done,” Brown said.

Albert also had big plans for the building and in 2016 received a $1 million state money to transform it into a hub for high-tech companies. The “Innovation Squared” project never materialized and Albert asked former Mayor Tony George to reprogram the money to renovate the former train station along South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

George, who was closing out his four-year term last year, refused, causing Albert to warn the historic station could deteriorate further beyond repair and might have to be demolished.

Brown, on the other hand, chose to work with Albert and received permission from the state Office of the Budget to reprogram the money for Albert’s Market Square Properties Development LLC.

With Albert’s focus on the station project, the city turned to selling the former bank building and other properties it owned. The bank’s appraisal of $575,000, done by Rosen Real Estate Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, had to be updated to reflect the lack of interior improvements. Rosen reappraised it at $266,000, Brown said.

There has been interest in the property and the building was shown to prospective buyers, but Albert made an offer of $400,000, Brown said.

Brown said he already knows where the sale proceeds will go. Most of the money will go into the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development budget because the city bought the building with OECD funds, Brown explained. The remainder, approximately $150,000, will go into the general fund budget.

“Now I can use those funds in the city for things that need to be done,” Brown said.