Some, but not all, churches require reservations for Christmas services

In this file photo, preschool children crowd together on risers to perform a Christmas pageant for their parents in a Hazleton church. That wouldn’t happen this year, as coronavirus concerns force houses of worship to limit attendance.

Some 2000 years ago on Christmas Eve, a young couple named Mary and Joseph were looking for a place to stay when they heard the words no weary traveler wants to hear: “No room at the inn.”

The Rev. Joseph Verespy, pastor of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre, evoked that image in a recent Sunday sermon, reminding people to make reservations for Christmas Masses so they wouldn’t show up only to discover that — because of coronavirus restrictions — there’s no room at the church.

The first Christmas Mass to fill up at St. Nick’s was the 4 p.m. Dec. 24 service, followed by the other Christmas Eve Masses, including Midnight Mass. On Tuesday, space was still available at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 25 Masses, and people were able to register at the parish web site, stnicholasrc.com.

Situations vary, so rather than simply heading out to a worship site, it’s best to see if they’re even offering in-person services.

“We’re preaching ‘love your fellow man,’ and the best way to do that is to keep people safe,” said Abby Aristeo, administrative assistant at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas, explaining that the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 24 Christmas Eve services are online only. “We’re following guidelines from the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.)”

Also offering online services only is the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston, where the Rev. Jane Pykus said the Christmas Eve service will be posted by 4 p.m. Dec. 24. While people may be disappointed not to gather in person, she said, the season is still “such a sacred time.”

“God forbid that anyone should get it (the coronavirus) here,” the pastor said, adding that COCU services will be online only, through January.

But other churches are confident they’ll have enough room for the expected turnout to remain socially distant.

“We just keep people 6 feet apart and if they start to get too close our ushers will step in and ‘direct traffic,’ ” said Jennifer Farrell, an administrative assistant at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, where the Christmas Eve service starts at 4 p.m.

“We welcome everyone to come and celebrate the birth of our Savior,” Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Dorrance Township announced, adding in a news release that Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, with communion, will be at 7:30 and 11 p.m.

The early Christmas Eve service is the most popular at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre, parish volunteer Karen Grula said, noting reservations are needed for the 4 p.m. Mass (call 570-823-1948) but not for 10 p.m. Christmas Eve or 10 a.m. Christmas Day. If there is an overflow at 4 p.m., she said people will be directed to the church hall, where the Mass will be live streamed on a large screen and communion will be distributed.

Meanwhile, at Our Lady of Hope Parish on Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, business manager Sue Cosgrove said reservations are not necessary.

“Our church is really big,” she said, explaining it can fit 250 people without surpassing the 25 percent capacity limit. Christmas Masses at Our Lady of Hope Church will be at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25.

And, at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Plains Township, where reservations also are not required, parish leaders hope to avoid an excessive crowd by suggesting people “please select one of these four days” from Thursday through Sunday “to attend Mass to celebrate Christmas.”