WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown’s office announced on Wednesday that it would be taking delivery of a new ambulance and Stryker Power load system later this week.

The ambulance, a 2019 Ford Braun, was purchased for $224,230 with funds received through the Luzerne County COVID-19 Relief Block Grant Program funded through the CARES Act.

The new ambulance is equipped with the latest antiviral technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the patient compartment area, and will provide a safer environment for both patients and the city’s emergency medical responders.

The new Stryker Power load ambulance stretcher system will allow the loading of a patient into the ambulance to be done by just one emergency responder, rather than two responders. This will cut down the need for an extra responder to be at the head of the stretcher of any patients that might have COVID-19.

The city expressed thanks to State Sen. John Yudichak (I-Swoyersville) and Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri for their assistance in securing the funding necessary to purchse the ambulance.

— Staff Report