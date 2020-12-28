🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Borough police arrested Angelo Gerald Randazzo, 35, on charges he assaulted a roommate with a samurai sword Saturday.

Police said the victim sustained a deep slash on his hand and was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Washington Street for a domestic disturbance at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

A window to the residence was smashed out.

After an officer knocked on the front door, a blood covered Randazzo emerged and claimed his roommate, Qwai Downey, was hitting a dog with a wooden chair leg. Randazzo claimed he grabbed the chair leg and started, “Bopping” Downey on the head so he would know how it feels like, the complaint says.

Randazzo told police, the complaint says, he left the residence and returned for his children when a second fight erupted.

Randazzo claimed he went upstairs and got his samurai sword he used to strike Downey with the dull edge, the complaint says.

Police said the window was smashed during the second fight.

A sheathe was found on the floor along with blood covered clothing in a bathroom, police said.

Randazzo was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault. Tupper deemed Randazzo a serious threat to Downey and jailed him without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.